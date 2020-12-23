FX green lights Native American comedy 'Reservation Dogs' from Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi
Reservation Dogs, a Native American comedy series hailing from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has been picked up by FX Network. Were thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX, the writer-director said.Waititi said he is proud to collaborate with Harjo on the project.
''Reservation Dogs'', a Native American comedy series hailing from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has been picked up by FX Network. The half-hour show follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime and fighting it, reported Deadline.
The pilot, which was recently shot in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, was written by Harjo and Waititi. Harjo, a member of Seminole nation who also has Muscogee heritage, is known for indie dramas ''Barking Water'' and ''Four Sheets to the Wind'', which revolve around the Native American people of the US. Waititi, who belongs to the indigenous Maori tribe of New Zealand, has films such as Marvel Studios blockbuster ''Thor: Ragnarok'' and anti-war satire ''Jojo Rabbit''. ''Reservation Dogs'' stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and newcomer Lane Factor.
As longtime friends, Harjo said, it was only natural he and Waititi found a project together. ''What better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities -- mine in Oklahoma and Taika's in Aotearoa? We're thrilled by the opportunity to tell the 'Reservation Dogs' story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX,'' the writer-director said.
Waititi said he is ''proud'' to collaborate with Harjo on the project. '''Rez Dogs' is coming. I am so proud to be a part of something that amplifies indigenous voices and especially proud to be making it with my brother @sterlinharjo,'' the New Zealander filmmaker wrote on Instagram.
Waititi made history this year by becoming the first indigenous director to win an Oscar when he took home the best adapted screenplay trophy for ''Jojo Rabbit''. Harjo has directed the pilot episode of ''Reservation Dogs'', which also features Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike and Funny Bone, with casting led by Angelique Midthunder.
