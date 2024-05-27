Zelenskiy Meets Spanish Leaders in Madrid for Key Security Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI in Madrid. The visit includes a press conference and discussions on bilateral security cooperation. This visit was postponed from May due to Russia's offensive in Ukraine. Spain supports Ukraine with financial and military aid.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday, the Spanish government said on Sunday. Both leaders will hold a press conference after the meeting at 12.00 p.m. local time in Madrid, the Spanish government said in a statement.
Zelenskiy will meet King Felipe VI of Spain after the meeting with Sanchez, the royal household said. On May 15, Zelenskiy postponed all upcoming foreign visits, including a trip to Spain that had been scheduled for May 17, amid Russia's offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.
Zelenskiy had been expected to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Sanchez following a joint declaration by NATO last year, and visit Portugal. Alongside other European Union countries, Spain committed to support Ukraine with financial and military aid after Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Zelenskiy's planned visit was due to coincide with an EU pledge of long-term security support for Kyiv, according to a draft document.
