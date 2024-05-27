Left Menu

Zelenskiy Meets Spanish Leaders in Madrid for Key Security Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI in Madrid. The visit includes a press conference and discussions on bilateral security cooperation. This visit was postponed from May due to Russia's offensive in Ukraine. Spain supports Ukraine with financial and military aid.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-05-2024 01:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 01:42 IST
Zelenskiy Meets Spanish Leaders in Madrid for Key Security Talks
  • Country:
  • Spain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday, the Spanish government said on Sunday. Both leaders will hold a press conference after the meeting at 12.00 p.m. local time in Madrid, the Spanish government said in a statement.

Zelenskiy will meet King Felipe VI of Spain after the meeting with Sanchez, the royal household said. On May 15, Zelenskiy postponed all upcoming foreign visits, including a trip to Spain that had been scheduled for May 17, amid Russia's offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.

Zelenskiy had been expected to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Sanchez following a joint declaration by NATO last year, and visit Portugal. Alongside other European Union countries, Spain committed to support Ukraine with financial and military aid after Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskiy's planned visit was due to coincide with an EU pledge of long-term security support for Kyiv, according to a draft document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024