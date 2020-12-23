Selena Quintanilla to be honoured with posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at Grammys

Singer Selena Quintanilla is set to be felicitated with the posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. The annual music gala will honour the late singer as part of its Special Merit Awards during a ceremony, to be held on January 31, 2021.

Besides Quintanilla, the Grammys will also recognise Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa and Talking Heads. ''As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honourees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognise the influence they've had in the music community regardless of genre,'' Harvey Mason Jr, Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. ''As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community. In a year where music has helped keep us together, I look forward to honouring this iconic group of music creators,'' he added.

Quintanilla was regarded as one of the most celebrated Mexican-American performers in the late 20th century. She was often known by the title of Queen of Tejano music. She won her first career Grammy for best Mexican-American album for 'Live' at the 36th Grammy Awards in 1994, marking the first time a female Tejano artist won the category The singer died at the age of 23, when she was shot to death by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and former manager of her Selena Etc boutiques on March 31, 1995.

The news of the Grammy recognition comes just a few weeks after the release of Netflix's ''Selena: The Series'', which chronicles the life and legacy of the iconic singer..