Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 set to be out on Jan 20, introduction of new enemies

The manga lovers are quite happy with the recent release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67's release. However, they need to wait for a month for the release of Chapter 68. Read further to know more about it.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 will bring many interesting things in the plot compared to before. Fans believe the creator will surprise them with twists in the New Year.

The imminent Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 will commence with Granola the Survivor arc. The new chapter has the chance to begin with a Granola flashback. The manga enthusiasts can see a glimpse of the backstory of a new antagonist.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 can also see the introduction of new enemies apart from a villain. This alteration has a lot of meaning in the Dragon Ball universe.

On the other hand, the manga lovers are expected see another intense battle between Goku and Granola in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68. However, the plot is not confirmed as the spoilers are yet to be released.

Many of the avid manga aficionados are confused about the ending of the latest Dragon Ball Super chapter 67 as it shows multiple 73 clones along with a new character named Granola on whose name the new arc is based. BlockToro reminds it is a kind of giving Star Wars vibes with spaceship and clone soldiers, where Granola could be based off on Darth Vader or rather Anakin Skywalker.

We need to wait for the spoilers of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68. The spoilers are expected to be out between January 12 and 14. The raw scans are likely to be released around two to three days before the official release date of Chapter 68.

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 is slated to be out on January 20, 2021. You can read it online free through MangaPlus and Shonen Jump on Viz Media's website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn't possible in Dec 2020