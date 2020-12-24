Left Menu
Simon Cowell to be a judge on 'The X Factor Israel'

Record producer and television personality Simon Cowell is set to feature as a judge on the fourth season of the Israel version of singing reality show The X Factor. The producer has spent the second half of this year recuperating from a complex back surgery following an electric bike accident, which forced him to miss the live shows of another reality series, Americas Got Talent.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:36 IST
Simon Cowell to be a judge on 'The X Factor Israel'

Record producer and television personality Simon Cowell is set to feature as a judge on the fourth season of the Israel version of singing reality show ''The X Factor''. The project will be a first stint for the music mogul, who created the competition series, to judge the show outside of the UK and US.

The show, which airs on Reshet 13 channel in Israel, recently started production. ''Over the years 'The X Factor' format discovered amazing talents from all over the world, I can't wait to see what Israel have to offer,'' Cowell said in a statement to Deadline.

The third season of ''The X Factor Israel'', which is hosted by supermodel Bar Refaeli, aired between October 2017 and January 2018. Rapper Subliminal, pop star Ivri Lider, R&B singer Shiri Maimon and songwriter Moshe Peretz have served on the jury panel. UK's ''The X Factor'', a staple of ITV schedules in the country, didn't air in Britain in 2020, a first in 16 years.

The American chapter ran on Fox TV between 2011-13 with Cowell as a judge. The producer has spent the second half of this year recuperating from a complex back surgery following an electric bike accident, which forced him to miss the live shows of another reality series, ''America's Got Talent''.

