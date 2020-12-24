Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahesh Babu launches motion poster of 'Thank You Brother!'

South star Mahesh Babu on Thursday unveiled the first look of the upcoming Telugu film Thank You Brother, set in a post lockdown scenario. Starring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin, the thriller is written and directed by Ramesh Raparthi.Babu, who released the poster on Twitter, said he is looking forward to watching the film.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 11:09 IST
Mahesh Babu launches motion poster of 'Thank You Brother!'

South star Mahesh Babu on Thursday unveiled the first look of the upcoming Telugu film ''Thank You Brother!'', set in a post lockdown scenario. Starring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin, the thriller is written and directed by Ramesh Raparthi.

Babu, who released the poster on Twitter, said he is looking forward to watching the film. ''Happy to present the official motion poster of #ThankYouBrother! Looks thrilling! Wishing the entire team huge success,'' the ''Maharshi'' star wrote on the microblogging site.

According to a press release, Bharadwaj stars as Priya, a pregnant woman, stuck in an elevator with millionaire playboy Abhi (Ashwin) in an unusual post lockdown scenario. Bharadwaj said ''Thank You Brother!'' is one of the most interesting and challenging projects she has been a part of. ''While we all have to wait just a little bit more to know what happens next and whether Viraj Ashwin and I get out of this trouble, how we got into this trouble and much more; but what I can confidently say is that 'Thank You Brother! is going to be one roller coaster of emotions','' the actor, known for ''Kshanam'' and ''Rangasthalam'', said in a statement.

''The movie is extremely close to my heart and just like everyone else, I am also eagerly looking forward to the film's release,'' she added. Ashwin's film credits include ''Manasanamaha'' and ''Valliddari Madhya''. ''Thank You Brother!'' also features Mounika Reddy, Anish Kuruvilla, Archana Ananth, Viva Harsha, Annapurnamma and Adarsh Balakrishna in key roles.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light smokers may not escape nicotine addiction, study reveals

Even people who consider themselves to be casual cigarette smokers may be addicted, according to current diagnostic criteria. Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine and Duke University found that many light smokers -- those who smoke...

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with COVAXX to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for COVID-19. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufactu...

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders.

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders....

Germany reports 32,195 new COVID-19 cases

Germany reported 32,195 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 1,587,115, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI.The nationwide death toll rose by 802 to 28,770, the RKI data sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020