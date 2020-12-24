Left Menu
Sherlock Holmes 3 to see few familiar faces, Fletcher reveals vital message on its making

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:48 IST
According to some sources, a few familiar characters including Noomi Rapace's Madam Simza Heron, will make a comeback in Sherlock Holmes 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

The filmmaker Dexter Fletcher earlier said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The upcoming movie is highly anticipated and fans are waiting for it for the last nine years.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. The upcoming third movie of the franchise will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively.

The pair of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson in the previous movies gained severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide. The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato.

We notified multiple times that filming for Sherlock Holmes 3 commenced earlier. But the production was halted in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic like any other entertainment projects. The global entertainment industry was badly hit with unfathomable financial losses. Thus, fans need to wait longer for Sherlock Holmes 3 than previously expected.

According to some sources, a few familiar characters including Noomi Rapace's Madam Simza Heron, will make a comeback. We Got This Covered media outlet revealed that the studio is planning to sign contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran. It has also been said that Jared Harris' Professor Moriarty will return, having faked his death in the previous entry.

A few weeks back, Dexter Fletcher revealed new things related to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3. The upcoming movie is facing new 'issues' amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which means fans need to wait longer for it. He said that Sherlock Holmes 3 is 'on the back burner'.

"Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen," Dexter Fletcher said.

Speaking on Celebrity Catch Up Podcast on Sherlock Holmes 3, Fletcher said, "They're both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all (have): How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It's complicated."

Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

