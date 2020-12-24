Left Menu
CJI Bobde worships at Lord Balaji's shrine in Tirumala

Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde offered worship at Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the eve of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, a temple official said. Justice Bobde would also walk through the celestial Vaikunta Passage encircling the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.The passage is opened only on Vikunta Ekadasi Day, the official said.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:48 IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde offered worship at Lord Venkateswara's shrine at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the eve of the auspicious 'Vaikunta Ekadasi', a temple official said. The Justice had visited the shrine in November last year immediately after assuming office as 47th CJI.

Justice Bobde with his family members arrived on the hills in the evening , the official told PTI. Upon arrival at the shrine at night, he was accorded a reception by TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanom) executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy, chairman YV Subba Reddy and additional executive officer AV Dharma Reddy, he said.

On Friday, the CJI would pay his obeisance to the Lord at the ancient shrine, the official said. Justice Bobde would also walk through the celestial Vaikunta Passage encircling the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The passage is opened only on Vikunta Ekadasi Day, the official said. From this year, the passage on this occasion would be kept open for 10 days for the benefit of devotees, he said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

