Keeping the festival spirit high, Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday (local time) treated her fans with an adorable yet witty post on social media.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:49 IST
Priyanka Chopra channels Christmas spirit with husband Nick Jonas in latest post
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Keeping the festival spirit high, Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday (local time) treated her fans with an adorable yet witty post on social media. Roaming hand in hand with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas on the streets of London, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable picture on Instagram with Nick and her pet dog Diana, siphoning major Christmas vibes.

In the picture that accumulated more than two lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted, the 'Fashion' star is seen sporting a white oversized puffer jacket. However, it was the funky Christmas theme sunglasses that drew attention to the post of which the actor herself laughed about in the caption. She wrote, "Christmas spirit!" with a Christmas tree and laughing smiley emoticons.

Two days earlier, Chopra Jonas dropped the trailer of her much-anticipated film 'The White Tiger' co-starring Rajkummar Rao in lead. On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar. She will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'.The actor is currently shooting for 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, Chopra will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' also starring Keanu Reeves. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

