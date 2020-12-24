Filming of centrally-protected monuments will be free from Dec 25 to Aug 15

Filming of centrally-protected monuments to promote tourism and culture will not be chargeable from December 25 to August 15, 2021 to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and commemorate the celebrations of the 75th year of the country's independence, according to an order of the Ministry of Culture. The order issued on Thursday states that the ministry ''exempts the payment of fees/charges under rule 44(1) of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 for the filming of centrally protected monuments and sites from December 25, 2000 to August 15, 2021''.

This, however, will not be applicable to the 27 world heritage sites. ''On the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji's birth anniversary, from 25 December to 15 August 2021, the @ASIGoI will allow filming in monuments free of charge, except for the world heritage sites. It is an auspicious occasion to promote freedom, language, art, culture, tourism. This has been done under the Dekho Apna Desh initiative to encourage people to see their own country,'' Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said in a tweet.

However, the order states that the applicants or agencies have to apply for permission to carry out shooting activities as under Rule 43 of the AMASR Rules, 1959. It also states that the director general, if satisfied that the licence asked for should not be granted, may for reasons to be recorded refuse to grant the same. ''The exemption will be provided to the applicants/agencies specifically working on the areas of the Indian independence movement, life of a freedom fighter, sacrifices in the freedom movement, Indian tradition and culture, promotion of national language, folk arts/folk language, heritage of Indian tourism development and promotion and other issues relating to national importance,'' the order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) states.

However, the applicants will have to pay a refundable security deposit, applicable for the filming of centrally-protected monuments and sites. ''Except the 27 world heritage sites, at the other sites, filming will be free. This is to promote lesser known sites, encourage people to film at these sites and promote places within the country,'' said Nitin Tripathi, Media Advisor, Ministry of Culture.

The ASI has 3,692 centrally-protected monuments under it and the fee for filming at the these locations is Rs 50,000 per day per site, which is non-refundable, and Rs 10,000 as security deposit, which is refundable. Patel had earlier reduced the time taken to give permissions for filming at these monuments to 20 days, which earlier used to take months, and also brought down the filming fee.