‘Cobra Kai’ season 3 to premiere on Netflix on January 1

The third season of the series, based on Robert Mark Kamens iconic Karate Kid movie franchise, was initially set to start streaming on January 8, but on Friday actor William Zabkas Johnny Lawrence unveiled the new premiere date via video shared on Netflixs Cobra Kai page.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 11:56 IST
''Cobra Kai'' season three is set to start streaming on Netflix from January 1, 2021. The third season of the series, based on Robert Mark Kamen's iconic ''Karate Kid'' movie franchise, was initially set to start streaming on January 8, but on Friday actor William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence unveiled the new premiere date via video shared on Netflix's ''Cobra Kai'' page. The official ''Cobra Kai'' Twitter account also shared the new premiere date of the show with Johnny Lawrence writing; ''QUIET! I heard you all whining about season 3 taking forever. So I called the pawn shop and the guy walked me through this Netflix thing. Dude knows his stuff. Now you get it a week early. See you Jan 1, nerds – Johnny Lawrence.'' The series is created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Apart from Zabka, the show also features original star Ralph Macchio reprising his role of Daniel La Russo from the 1984 film

The story, set after 34 years, follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo by Johnny Lawrence and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso

The show's first season premiered on YouTube in May 2018, while its sophomore season debuted in April 2019. Netflix renewed ''Cobra Kai'' for season four in October this year.

