Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for BP

Stating that he is stable and resting, a release from the corporate hospital said the actor will stay here and undergo further investigations on Saturday.Rajinikanth was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 19:20 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here for severe blood pressure fluctuations and he was ''stable'', the hospital said. Stating that he is ''stable and resting'', a release from the corporate hospital said the actor will stay here and undergo further investigations on Saturday.

Rajinikanth was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive. The 70-year-old actor, however, tested negative.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wished the actor a speedy recovery. ''Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning...Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital,'' Apollo Hospitals said in a release.

He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his BP settles down before being discharged, it said. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is ''haemodynamically'' stable, the statement said.

Medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully ''titrated'', the hospital said in another release later. Family and treating doctors have requested all well-wishers to avoid visiting the hospital as he is not being allowed to meet anyone and his daughter is with him.

Meanwhile, Governor Soundararajan spoke to the doctors and enquired about the actor's health. ''Called @HospitalsApollo @ #Hyderabad enquired about the health of Thiru @rajinikanth ...I wish him a speedy recovery ...'' she tweeted.

Naidu said in a tweet he was ''deeply concerned about superstar @rajinikanth after hearing the news of him being admitted to a hospital today. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health!'' he added. Actor and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan in a statement hoped that Rajinikanth would come out healthy with the blessings of Mahavatar Babaji whom the superstar considers as Guru.

Rajinikanth had earlier arrived here for the shoot of his latest film 'Annaatthe', which has been halted after four of the film crew tested positive for COVID-19. Sun Pictures, the production house, said on Wednesday that the top actor and other crew members have tested negative for the virus.

The shoot for the movie, directed by Siva and featuring Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khusbu and Prakash Raj among others, resumed here on December 14. The actor is also set to launch his own political party in Tamil Nadu next month, ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls there.

Rajinikanth had earlier announced that he will launch his own outfit and face the polls. He is likely to disclose more about his plans by the end of this month..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

