Man kills live-in partner

A 44-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her live-in partner in Worli here following an argument, police said on Saturday. The deceased had been living with the accused, a carpenter, since the last 12 years, an official said, adding that the couple recently shifted to central Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the accused and the woman had a spat, following which he strangulated her with a stole and then smashed her head with some heavy object, he said. The accused is on the run, the official added.