Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen references Diwali, Vaisakhi and Eid in Christmas message

The 94-year-old monarch, who spent her first Christmas in decades without a larger royal family gathering, called for tolerance and mutual respect and reminded people of the contribution made to national life by people of many faiths and backgrounds.For Christians, Jesus is the light of the world, but we cant celebrate his birth today in quite the usual way.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:30 IST
Queen references Diwali, Vaisakhi and Eid in Christmas message

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II chose a theme of diversity and hope as she referenced all major festivals spent in lockdown this year as part of her traditional Christmas Day speech. The 94-year-old monarch, who spent her first Christmas in decades without a larger royal family gathering, called for tolerance and mutual respect and reminded people of the contribution made to national life by people of many faiths and backgrounds.

“For Christians, Jesus is ‘the light of the world’, but we can’t celebrate his birth today in quite the usual way. People of all faiths have been unable to gather as they would wish for their festivals, such as Passover, Easter, Eid and Vaisakhi. But we need life to go on,” said the Queen in a pre-recorded message that is annually broadcast at 1500 GMT on December 25. “Last month, fireworks lit up the sky around Windsor, as Hindus, Sikhs and Jains celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, providing joyous moments of hope and unity, despite social distancing,'' she said. ''Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer. Across the Commonwealth, my family and I have been inspired by stories of people volunteering in their communities, helping those in need,” she noted.

In a nod to the success of the vaccine, she also highlighted “the achievements of modern science” and paid particular tribute to frontline nurses as she offered her condolences to all who had lost loved ones during a tragic year. She also spoke of her pride in the way the UK has responded to the coronavirus pandemic with a “quiet, indomitable spirit” as she urged positivity and focused on the good that has prevailed at the close of a tumultuous year dominated by the pandemic and lockdowns.

''We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that – even on the darkest nights – there is hope in the new dawn,” she said. The message was recorded in Windsor Castle's Green Drawing Room where the monarch sat alongside a lone photograph of her husband, 99-year-old Prince Philip – who is the only other royal with the monarch at this year’s scaled down festivities due to a strict lockdown across southern England.

The personal decision to include just one picture marked a stark contrast to the array of framed family portraits that traditionally adorns her desk for the broadcast, reflecting the fact that families across the UK are separated from loved ones this Christmas. “Wishing a merry Christmas doesn’t feel right this year, so instead we’re wishing for a better 2021,” she said.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...

PM to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless DMRC metro on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indias first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metros Magenta Line Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden on December 28 at 11 am via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate th...

Maha: One UK returnee tests coronavirus positive in Dombivli

One of the over 50 persons, who returned to the Kalyan Dombivli region in Maharashtras Thane district from the UK in the last one month, has tested COVID- 19 positive, the authorities said on Saturday. As many as 55 persons have returned to...

Maharashtra: 2 dead in road accident in Thane city

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city, police saidon SaturdayMohammad Ansari 37 and Firoz Ansari 26, residentsof Manpada, were traveling on a motorcycle when a vehicle hitthem from behind on Y Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020