BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie rank among top 10 most searched K-Pop idols

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:28 IST
File Photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@ygofficialblink)

BLACKPINK members – Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, are without a doubt among the biggest K-Pop stars, and their popularity is evident by yet another prestigious accolade as two of their members ranked among the Top 100 Google Worldwide Most Searched K-Pop Idols 2020, according to Kpop_Idol_Chart on Twitter.

Lisa and Jennie have secured fifth and eighth place in the list while other BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rose are only slightly lower at 11th and 12th position. The four-member South Korean girl band has been global superstars since the release of their June 2016 single "Boombayah."

The fandom of Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo have reached new heights ever since Netflix aired the 'Blackpink Light Up the Sky' documentary which explores the story of the Blackpink bandmates as individuals and as a team.

Adjusting to the pandemic, BLACKPINK is also set to launch a live stream concert on YouTube later this month. The virtual event, which will begin at midnight on December 27, will be available exclusively on the band's YouTube channel. Named 'The Show', the virtual concert has two purchase options, standard (USD 29.99) and plus (USD 39.99), to attend the virtual concert and to access other membership perks including custom emojis and behind-the-scenes content.

BLACKPINK's popularity is evident by the massive amount of views their music videos get on YouTube. Recently, the music video for "Ice Cream", which features Selena Gomez, surpassed 450 million views on YouTube. This is the band's eighth music video to have surpassed the 450 million views milestone. Other songs including "How You Like That," "Kill This Love," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "As If It's Your Last," "BOOMBAYAH," "Playing With Fire," and "Whistle" have all surpassed 450 million views.

