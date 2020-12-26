Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolhapur Dy-Mayor uses cycle for better connect with citizens

Since the last ten years, Sanjay Mohite, deputy Mayor of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, has been pedalling his bicycle every morning to meet residents of his municipal ward. Mohite feels this routine has helped him in staying in touch with residents of his civic ward and resolving their issues.

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:41 IST
Kolhapur Dy-Mayor uses cycle for better connect with citizens

Since the last ten years, Sanjay Mohite, deputy Mayor of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, has been pedalling his bicycle every morning to meet residents of his municipal ward. Mohite feels this routine has helped him in staying in touch with residents of his civic ward and resolving their issues. Besides, it has added health benefits.

Mohite told PTI that it had been his routine since the last ten years to meet citizens on cycle. ''Waking up and living an inspirational life is what I believe in. I pedal across my civic ward between6 AM and 9 AM everyday, which helps me to remain in contact with each and every resident. Cycling also keeps me fit,'' he said.

Mohite said his zeal to work for the people keeps him going. ''I always wanted to be at the forefront when it comes to resolving issues faced by the people. Funds of Rs 3 crore were used in the last five years to carry out developmental work like repairing roads, improving drainage system, setting up a walking track etc. in my civic ward,'' he said.

Mohite, who loves playing cricket, said he was trying to bring a sense of discipline among residents for a healthy society. The deputy mayor also recalled the work done by him during the last year's devastating floods in Kolhapur.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives

Japan on Saturday said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country as it tightens its borders following the detection of a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. The ban will take effect fro...

Christmas party: 200 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms

Paying scant regard to the COVID-19 health protocol, hundreds of people gathered at nearby Pozhiyoor beach for a Christmas party on the night of December 25, following which a casewas registered against 200 people, police said. The DJ party...

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the Centres new farm laws. I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separat...

Court rebukes police for 'manhandling' murder accused during his arrest

A court here rebuked the Delhi Police on Saturday after it was informed that police personnel allegedly manhandled a murder accused and took him away in a car from the Tihar Jail compound, where he had gone to surrender. The accused was sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020