No devotees to be allowed inside Cossipore Udyanbati for Kalpataru Utsav this year

The Ramakrishna Math at Cossipore here which attracts lakhs of devotees on January 1 every year for Kalpataru Utsav will be out of bounds for people this time due to the pandemic, the RKM authorities said in a statement Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:59 IST
People gather at the Cossipore Udyanbati in north Kolkata to mark 'Kalpataru Utsav' - an annual event to commemorate Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa's attainment of 'Kalpataru', also called 'Kalpavriksha', meaning the wish-fulfilling tree in the heavens. Image Credit: Twitter@KPNorthDiv)

People gather at the Cossipore Udyanbati in north Kolkata to mark 'Kalpataru Utsav' - an annual event to commemorate Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa's attainment of 'Kalpataru', also called 'Kalpavriksha', meaning the wish-fulfilling tree in the heavens.

''While special puja and other rituals will continue to be held as usual for Shri Shri Thakur (Ramakrishna Paramhansa), devotees will not be allowed access into the compound. The gate of Udyanbati will be closed till January 3,'' the statement signed by Ramakrishna Math head Swami Bagishananda said. This is for the first time that the Ramkrishna Math and Mission authorities have decided to hold the function without devotees.

However, arrangements have been made for live streaming of the rituals, which will begin at 4.30 am and continue till 5.20 pm, the statement said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

