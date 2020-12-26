Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandala puja held at Sabarimala

The mandala puja was held under the aegis of the head priest Kandaru Rajeevaru and Melshanti Chief Priest V K Jayaraj Potti as pilgrims chanted hymns of the Lord in unison.The idol of Lord Ayyappa was adorned with thanka angi, the sacred golden attire, which was brought here on Friday evening in a ceremonial procession from the Sree Parthasarthy temple at Aranmula.

PTI | Sabarimala | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:15 IST
Mandala puja held at Sabarimala

Amid strict COVID-19 protocols, the auspicious Mandala puja was held at the Lord Ayyappa temple here, marking the end of the first leg of the 62-days-long annual pilgrimage season. In the place of thousands of pilgrims, who queued up for hours on thetrekkingpaths to offer prayers on this day in previous years, only a moderate crowd was seen this time due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic.

Chanting ''swamiye saranam Ayyappa'' mantra, devotees thronged the hill-top temple and waited patiently to witness the special pujas and rituals including ''kalabha abhishekam'' and ''kalasa abhishekam''. The 'mandala puja' was held under the aegis of the head priest Kandaru Rajeevaru and Melshanti (Chief Priest) V K Jayaraj Potti as pilgrims chanted hymns of the Lord in unison.

The idol of Lord Ayyappa was adorned with 'thanka angi,'' the sacred golden attire, which was brought here on Friday evening in a ceremonial procession from the Sree Parthasarthy temple at Aranmula. The shrine would close at 9 pm, marking the conclusion of the initial phase of the two-month-long annual pilgrim season, which began on November 16 and would re-open on December 30 for the 'Makaravillaku' festival on January 14.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...

UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693

The United Kingdom recorded 210 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data. The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.The U...

Cricket-Chandimal, De Silva half-centuries put Sri Lanka on top in first test v S Africa

Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva scored fluent half-centuries as Sri Lanka took advantage of some lacklustre South Africa bowling to post 340 for six at the close of day one of the first tests at Centurion Park on Saturday. Dasun Sh...

Man injured in Adilabad firing incident dies

A 60-year-old man, who was shot at and injured by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed during a fight between two groups at Adilabad, died at a government hospital here, police said on Saturday. The man succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020