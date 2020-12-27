Left Menu
Planning to release 'Radhe' on Eid 2021 if situation is safe, says Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday said his upcoming film Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021 provided the scenario is safe for people to come to cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 13:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday said his upcoming film ''Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai'' will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021 provided the scenario is safe for people to come to cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Prabhudheva, ''Radhe'' was scheduled to hit Indian screens during the festival on May 22 this year but was delayed in the wake of the ongoing health crisis.

Asked about the impending release of ''Radhe...'', Khan said he wants the film to release on Eid 2021 but the date is yet to be locked. '''Radhe..' will release when it has to. The situation is grave now... when people start going back to theatres and when they have money to spend on entertainment... ''We had made a commitment of Eid release last year and will give commitment for this Eid soon. If everything is clear, we will release it this Eid or it will release whenever it has to,'' he told reporters.

Khan, who is at his Panvel farmhouse with his family, was interacting with select media on his 55th birthday. The release of ''Radhe'' is not more important than the health and safety of the audience, the actor emphasised. ''... Important thing is when we release 'Radhe' everyone should be safe that time in theatres. And God forbid, if something happens it won't be acceptable. We will have to plan it successfully,'' he said.

''COVID-19 is surging everywhere. It is still here and it will be here tomorrow as well,'' he added. ''Radhe'' also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

