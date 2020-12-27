Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Boxing Day retail footfall slumps 60% amid COVID-19 restrictions

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:25 IST
UK Boxing Day retail footfall slumps 60% amid COVID-19 restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Overall retail footfall on Boxing Day in Britain fell 60% compared to the previous year, market researcher Springboard said on Sunday, as the closure of shops in large parts of England due to COVID-19 restrictions hit one of retail's busiest days.

London and large parts of south and east England are now under Tier 4 restrictions, where non-essential retail stores are closed.

Overall footfall in Tier 4 areas was down 75.9%, Springboard said, with footfall down more than 30% in the less restricted Tier 2 and 3 areas, where non-essential shops can stay open but there are restrictions on hospitality venues.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Celtics legend KC Jones dead and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He ...

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Central African Republic votes under threat of violenceCentral African Republic on Sunday voted in presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of violence as the govern...

I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are: Delhi CM.

I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are Delhi CM....

7 killed, 20 injured as bus rams into truck in Assam

Seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-17 in Assams Kokrajhar district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened at Chataguri near Panbari area under the ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020