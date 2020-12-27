People News Roundup: Celtics legend KC Jones dead and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold

Left Menu
NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88 K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. In NBA history, only his Boston Celtics teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He was 88. In NBA history, only his Boston Celtics teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers.

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said on Thursday.

