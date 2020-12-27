Last rites of Army jawan killed in landslide performed in Telangana

Last rites of Army jawan killed in landslide performed in TelanganaPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 21:18 IST
The last rites of Army jawan M Parashuram, who died in a landslide in Ladakh, took place with full state honours at his native village in Mahbubnagar district on Sunday, officials said. The mortal remains of the 35-year-old soldier were brought to Hyderabad on Saturday night.
He is survived by wife and two children. A large number of people took part in the funeral and bid a tearful adieu to Parashurama in Guvvanikunta hamlet in Gandeed Mandal, a senior official said.
Earlier, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, had announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia and a double bedroom house for the army jawan's family..
