Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's 'Blind' starts filming

Shooting for actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's upcoming movie ''Blind'' has started in Glasgow, Scotland. The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer

The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey

The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers. The makers are planning a 2021 release for ''Blind''.