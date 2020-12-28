Left Menu
Jessie J says she was recently hospitalised with Meniere’s disease

In an Instagram Stories video shared over the weekend, the 32-year-old musician said she had problems singing, hearing and walking in a straight line after being affected.Menieres disease is an ear condition that can cause sudden dizzy spells, vertigo and loss of hearing.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:11 IST
Singer-songwriter Jessie J has revealed that she was admitted to a hospital on Christmas Eve after being struck down with Meniere’s disease. In an Instagram Stories video shared over the weekend, the 32-year-old musician said she had problems singing, hearing and walking in a straight line after being affected.

Meniere's disease is an ear condition that can cause sudden dizzy spells, vertigo and loss of hearing. “I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line. Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence,” Jessie J said. “Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off,'' she added.

The signer said she was glad that she got early medical assistance and was put on right medicine. ''They worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today. I haven’t sung for so long and when I sing loud, it sounds like there’s someone trying to run out of my ear.'' Jessie J, however, followed up the post with another video of herself singing..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

