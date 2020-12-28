Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chrishell Stause responds to criticism over family photo amid pandemic

American actor Chrishell Stause recently responded, and apologised after facing criticism on her family's Christmas gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:12 IST
Chrishell Stause responds to criticism over family photo amid pandemic
Chrishell Stause (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Chrishell Stause recently responded, and apologised after facing criticism on her family's Christmas gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Page Six, the 'Selling Sunset' star addressed fans' angry comments left on a series of group photos she shared - saying she and her family got tested for COVID-19 before and after their celebration.

"To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some," she wrote on Instagram. The 39-year-old star Stause, whose boyfriend Keo Motsepe was also in the pics, said her followers may not agree with the group gathering, but she hopes they can "see where I am coming from."

"This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year," she wrote. As reported by Page Six, Stause's mother died of cancer over the summer. Her father died in 2019.

As for Motsepe, she said, "Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment." Stause - who split from 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley last year - confirmed her romance with Motsepe, a 'Dancing with the Stars' pro, earlier this month. She and Hartley were married for two years. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn welcome second child together

Actor Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Brolin have become parents to their second child, a baby girl. Kathryn took to Instagram to share that they welcomed their new born on Christmas. Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 620 pm on 122520 Our little...

Adani International Container Terminal's USD bond issuance oversubscribed 10 times

Adani International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd AICTPL on Monday said its maiden USD 300 million bond issuance witnessed 10 times oversubscription. AICTPL, a JV between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ and Terminal Investment Ltd ...

DPR, financial estimates for Noida Film City likely by March 2021: Official

The detailed project report, including financial estimates, for setting up a film city near Noida in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be ready by March 2021, according to a senior official. A consultant was selected on December 14 for preparing t...

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. He has not been charged.No reason was provided to the family for Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020