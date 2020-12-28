Chrishell Stause responds to criticism over family photo amid pandemic

American actor Chrishell Stause recently responded, and apologised after facing criticism on her family's Christmas gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Page Six, the 'Selling Sunset' star addressed fans' angry comments left on a series of group photos she shared - saying she and her family got tested for COVID-19 before and after their celebration.

"To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some," she wrote on Instagram. The 39-year-old star Stause, whose boyfriend Keo Motsepe was also in the pics, said her followers may not agree with the group gathering, but she hopes they can "see where I am coming from."

"This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year," she wrote. As reported by Page Six, Stause's mother died of cancer over the summer. Her father died in 2019.

As for Motsepe, she said, "Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment." Stause - who split from 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley last year - confirmed her romance with Motsepe, a 'Dancing with the Stars' pro, earlier this month. She and Hartley were married for two years. (ANI)