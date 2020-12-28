Sonam Kapoor kick starts shooting for crime thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow
Actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday kick-started the shooting for her crime-thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow.ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:49 IST
Actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday kick-started the shooting for her crime-thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the commencement of the shoot. He also shared a picture of the clap, which showcased shot 1 to be shot in the day time.
"SONAM KAPOOR: CRIME THRILLER STARTS TODAY... Start-to-finish shooting of #Blind - starring #SonamKapoorAhuja - commences today in #Glasgow [#Scotland]," he tweeted. "Story of a blind police officer in pursuit of a serial killer... Costars #VinayPathak, #PurabKohli and #LilleteDubey."
Directed by Shome Makhija, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, the movie is scheduled to release in 2021. (ANI)
