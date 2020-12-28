Left Menu
Development News Edition

'SpongeBob SquarePants' animator Tuck Tucker passes away at 59

Tuck Tucker, the veteran animator who worked on popular series such as 'SpongeBob SquarePants' and 'Hey Arnold!', passed away on December 22. He was 59.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:35 IST
'SpongeBob SquarePants' animator Tuck Tucker passes away at 59
Tuck Tucker (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Tuck Tucker, the veteran animator who worked on popular series such as 'SpongeBob SquarePants' and 'Hey Arnold!', passed away on December 22. He was 59. According to Deadline, Tucker's family posted the news of Tucker's passing on Facebook.

"It is with a heavy and broken heart that the Tucker family announces the death of Tuck Tucker, father, husband, son, brother, and uncle," wrote Bailey Tucker on Facebook. "We know he was loved by all of those whom he met. In lieu of visitations, if you have memories of Tuck you would like to share on his timeline, the family would greatly appreciate reading them."

As reported by Deadline, Tucker was born William Osborne Tucker III on August 20, 1961. He worked on the 1987 film Pinocchio and the Emperor of the Night before boarding on some of the most iconic titles in animation including the 1989 Diseny feature The Little Mermaid. In the TV space, he worked on Nickelodeon's 'Rugrats' as well as 'The Simpsons'. Tucker was a storyboard director for 'Hey Arnold!' between 1996 and 1999 and also directed the 2002 feature based on the popular Nickelodeon series. He was best known for his work on 'SpongeBob SquarePants'. In addition to being the storyboard artist for 'SpongeBob SquarePants The Movie' in 2004, he served as supervising storyboard director for 47 episodes of the hit series from 2007 to 2014. On top of that, he wrote six episodes.

As per Deadline, in 2011, he won an Annie Award for Best Music in a Television Production alongside Jeremy Wakefield, Sage Guyton, and Nick Carr. His other credits include 'Family Guy', 'Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story', 'Drawn Together', 'The Fairly OddParents', among others. In 2015, he began teaching graphic and animation design at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. Most recently, he worked on the upcoming 'Bob's Burgers' feature, which is set to be released by 20th Century Studios currently on April 9, 2021.

'Hey Arnold!' creator Craig Bartlett took to Instagram to honour Tucker. "A great friend, a master draftsman, a tireless practical joker, a brilliant storyteller, the first one I reached out to when I began 'Hey Arnold!' because he was the best board guy I had ever met," wrote Bartlett.

"I'll always remember him at his drawing board, arms blackened to the elbows with graphite, eraser shavings everywhere, bringing my characters to life. A killer work ethic, passionately into it. I'm so lucky I got to work with him for so many years. He gave and gave. I miss him already, my heart is broken. Rest in power, Tuck Tucker."

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Prime Video unveils character posters from political drama 'Tandav'

After creating a storm with its first teaser, the Amazon Original series Tandav is all set to introduce fans to the cast of this riveting political drama. The online streamer on Monday unveiled some character looks of the ensemble cast incl...

Approval of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot could help relax COVID restrictions, minister says

British regulatory approval of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca could accelerate the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday.Gove said that the indepen...

Researchers discover new mammal reference genome that helps ID genetic variants for human health

The rhesus macaque is the most widely studied nonhuman primate in biomedical research. A genome sequencing project for this species, led by a team of researchers has created a new framework for the study of this important primate. Research ...

Governor of hotspot Thai province infected

The governor of a province at the center of an expanding COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus after meeting with public health officials including the deputy prime minister. The meeting Sunday atten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020