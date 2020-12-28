Magical Santa Virtually Interacts with Suresh and Priyanka Raina

Left Menu
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir The Magical Santa from WantASanta.com, interacted with Priyanka and Suresh Raina Gracia Raina Foundation and Amitabh Shah Yuva Unstoppable on Christmas Eve. Santa complimented Suresh Raina on the project that he launched this year on his 34th birthday of upgrading 34 municipal schools across DelhiNCR and JK by providing toilets, drinking water and adolescent health programs through his foundation GRF in collaboration with Yuva Unstoppable.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:24 IST
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) The Magical Santa from WantASanta.com, interacted with Priyanka and Suresh Raina (Gracia Raina Foundation) and Amitabh Shah (Yuva Unstoppable) on Christmas Eve. Santa complimented Suresh Raina on the project that he launched this year on his 34th birthday of upgrading 34 municipal schools across Delhi/NCR and J&K by providing toilets, drinking water and adolescent health programs through his foundation GRF in collaboration with Yuva Unstoppable. Three schools have already been upgraded under this program. The event intended to appeal to the inner conscience of business honchos, who were also a part of this event, to join hands and give back to the society. An upgraded Govt. school in Gurugram was also launched on this occasion. Magical Santa asked about the inspiration behind Gracia Raina Foundation. Both Priyanka and Suresh talked about the need to have a better health and hygiene quality in India. Priyanka talked about her personal journey as a mother inspiring her to help other women.

YouTube Video Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQCVMsdFVkg&t=182s Gracia Raina, the daughter of Suresh and Priyanka Raina also joined the conversation and Santa wished her a merry Christmas. About WantASanta WantASanta is the celebration of a magical Christmas with an authentic-feel Santa Claus and elves in your lives, in full costume, laden with gifts, chocolates and goodies in cheerful settings to delight children, family and friends capturing its festive spirit to the fullest extent.

WantASanta.com is the first online platform in India offering these services that transform the virtual legends into realistic personalities. A range of varied attractive options but all with the highest professionalism blended with the personal touch present the joy of rejoicing with loved ones. WantASanta today is the preferred partner for top corporates, celebrities and large sized Christmas Carnivals.

Website: WantASanta - www.wantasanta.com. Image: WantASanta 2020 news Video: Magical Santa in conversation with Priyanka & Suresh Raina and Amitabh Shah on Christmas Eve PWR PWR

