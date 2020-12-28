Left Menu
No 'zero night' celebration on New Year's eve in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC Monday issued an advisory prohibiting people from celebrating zero night at public places on New Years eve to prevent COVID-19 spread. The BMC in its order said that celebration of zero night at hotels, clubs, convention halls, and mandaps on the eve of New Year will not be allowed this year.Large gatherings for zero night celebration at any other place will also not be allowed, the civic body said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:55 IST
The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday issued an advisory prohibiting people from celebrating 'zero night' at public places on New Year's eve to prevent COVID-19 spread. The BMC in its order said that celebration of 'zero night' at hotels, clubs, convention halls, and mandaps on the eve of New Year will not be allowed this year.

Large gatherings for 'zero night' celebration at any other place will also not be allowed, the civic body said. ''People are advised to celebrate the New year with their family/ friends at their private houses/ establishments by adhering to COVID-19 norms,'' the order said.

BMC commissioner P C Chaudhury had earlier said that any large gathering would be prohibited across the state in December. Every year, city hotels, clubs and pubs leave no stone unturned to provide entertainment to guests on this day for ringing in the New Year.

