Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:56 IST
One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato
One Piece Chapter 1000 is likely to show Luffy finally reaching the rooftop where the fight between the Nine Red Scabbards. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The manga enthusiasts were little bit disappointed as One Piece went for a hiatus after the release of Chapter 999 on December 20. However, now we all have come quite close to the release of One Piece Chapter 1000.

One Piece Chapter 1000 is not going to be released in 2020. The manga writer, Eiichiro Oda has opted for taking break after the release of Chapter 999. As a family person, he has preferred to go for a short hiatus and celebrate Christmas and New Year with his two children.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 1000 is likely to show Luffy finally reaching the rooftop where the fight between the Nine Red Scabbards — Kinemon, Raizo, Kiku, Denjiro, Izo, Ashura Doji, Inuarashi, Kawamatsu the Kappa, and Nekomamushi — and Emperor Kaido took place.

The manga enthusiasts can see Luffy in One Piece Chapter 1000 no longer fighting alongside the Nine Red Scabbards since they suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the strongest creature in the world, as reported by Inqusitr.

The above-mentioned source revealed that One Piece Chapter 1000 would show Straw Hat Pirates captain being accompanied by Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer in his confrontation against Emperor Kaido and Big Mom. The manga enthusiasts can see Zoro managing to arrive at the battleground with the help of former Whitebeard Pirates first-division commander Marco the Phoenix.

On the other hand, the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1000 is likely to show another flashback of the late Portgas D. Ace and Yamato. The manga lovers will be surprised seeing Yamato talking about Lord Kozuki Oden's logbook where he goes through his prediction about the young pirates, which will reach in the New World in two decades.

One Piece Chapter 1000 is slated to be released on January 3, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 set to be out on Jan 20, introduction of new enemies

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal import prices volatile as China bans Australian import: Ind-Ra

The indefinite Chinese ban on Australian coal imports will keep import prices for India volatile over the near term, according to India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra. Australia-origin coking coal import comprising 67 per cent share in FY20 pr...

Roadside bomb detonates in Kabul, no casualties reported

Kabul Afghanistan, December 29 ANISputnik An explosion hit a market in the centre-western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, resulting in no casualties, local police said.The blast was caused by a roadside bomb detonating in th...

Philippines gives green light to trials of Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines has approved a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson Johnsons unit Janssen, the head of its Food and Drug Administration FDA said on Tuesday.The trials could begin in the next few weeks, FDA head Rolando Enriqu...

Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave aw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020