One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

The manga enthusiasts were little bit disappointed as One Piece went for a hiatus after the release of Chapter 999 on December 20. However, now we all have come quite close to the release of One Piece Chapter 1000.

One Piece Chapter 1000 is not going to be released in 2020. The manga writer, Eiichiro Oda has opted for taking break after the release of Chapter 999. As a family person, he has preferred to go for a short hiatus and celebrate Christmas and New Year with his two children.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 1000 is likely to show Luffy finally reaching the rooftop where the fight between the Nine Red Scabbards — Kinemon, Raizo, Kiku, Denjiro, Izo, Ashura Doji, Inuarashi, Kawamatsu the Kappa, and Nekomamushi — and Emperor Kaido took place.

The manga enthusiasts can see Luffy in One Piece Chapter 1000 no longer fighting alongside the Nine Red Scabbards since they suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the strongest creature in the world, as reported by Inqusitr.

The above-mentioned source revealed that One Piece Chapter 1000 would show Straw Hat Pirates captain being accompanied by Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer in his confrontation against Emperor Kaido and Big Mom. The manga enthusiasts can see Zoro managing to arrive at the battleground with the help of former Whitebeard Pirates first-division commander Marco the Phoenix.

On the other hand, the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1000 is likely to show another flashback of the late Portgas D. Ace and Yamato. The manga lovers will be surprised seeing Yamato talking about Lord Kozuki Oden's logbook where he goes through his prediction about the young pirates, which will reach in the New World in two decades.

One Piece Chapter 1000 is slated to be released on January 3, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

