Screenwriter Duo Siddharth-Garima of Ram Leela & Toilet-Ek Prem Katha Fame Present the Musical Teaser for their Feature Film "Dukaan"

This December, Screenwriter duo Siddharth-Garima bring you "India ki Sabse badi Khushkhabri". Presenting the musical teaser for the film 'Dukaan', written and directed by screenwriter duo Siddharth-Garima. It twists the age-old Hindi cinema dialogue; "main tumhare bacche ki Maa banne wali hun" and gives it a quirky spin. Reflecting the point of view of a surrogate woman towards her potential 'client!' "Dukaan" is based in the real world of commercial surrogacy in Gujarat. It's an emotionally charged tale of a quirky character.

The lead cast of the film will be announced shortly, and Siddharth Garima plan to do extensive workshops with the actor before they get onto the floors. A fair amount of research has gone into the script and it would need a solid performance to bring it to fruition. The film is expected to go into production by the middle of 2021. Their production banner Kalamkaar picture productions, will be co-producing the film with a studio. The writer duo is excited about bringing commercial surrogacy into the center stage of commercial cinema for the first time! Video: DUKAAN-Official Musical Teaser | Siddharth-Garima | Kalamkaar | Shreyas Puranik | Shreya Ghoshal