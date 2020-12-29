Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elisabeth Rohm to star and direct ‘Nurturing Healing Love’ TV movie

Law Order alumna Elisabeth Rohm is attached to star, direct and executive produce a television movie based on author Scarlett Lewis memoir Nurturing Healing Love A Mothers Journey Of Hope and Forgiveness.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:46 IST
Elisabeth Rohm to star and direct ‘Nurturing Healing Love’ TV movie

''Law & Order'' alumna Elisabeth Rohm is attached to star, direct and executive produce a television movie based on author Scarlett Lewis' memoir ''Nurturing Healing Love: A Mother’s Journey Of Hope and Forgiveness''. The memoir is inspired by the loss of Lewis’ son, Jesse, following an act of unimaginable violence at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. As per the makers, ''Nurturing Healing Love...'' is a story about love and survival. It’s about how to face the impossible, how to find courage when you think you have none, and how to choose love, instead of anger, fear, or hatred.

04 Entertainment has acquired the rights to the book. “I’m very excited about this partnership and even more elated to spread my beloved son’s message of courage. We all have the capacity for the courage Jesse showed on that day. ''It’s the courage to be kind and gentle, to do the right thing, to forgive, to step outside of our own pain. That’s the courage to choose love,'' Lewis said in a statement to Deadline. Rohm is serving as executive producer on the TV movie with Matt Luber, Liat Gerszt of Silvergale Productions and Colet Abedi, Jasmine Abedi and Brian Zargorski of 04 Entertainment.

The 47-year-old actor is set to make her feature directorial debut with ''Girl In The Basement'', a film inspired by actual events of a young woman imprisoned in her family home..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 4.37 cr ITRs for FY'20 filed till Dec 28

Around 4.37 crore income tax returns for fiscal 2019-20 Assessment Year 2020-21 have been filed till December 28, the I-T department said on Tuesday. With just three days left for the deadline for income tax return ITR filing for individual...

Six Maoists held in Jharkhand, arms recovered

Six Maoists, three of them carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on head, were arrested from a forest area in Jharkhands Giridih district during a joint raid by the CRPF and the local police, a senior officer said. Security forces launched a crac...

Coal import prices volatile as China bans Australian import: Ind-Ra

The indefinite Chinese ban on Australian coal imports will keep import prices for India volatile over the near term, according to India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra. Australia-origin coking coal import comprising 67 per cent share in FY20 pr...

Roadside bomb detonates in Kabul, no casualties reported

Kabul Afghanistan, December 29 ANISputnik An explosion hit a market in the centre-western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, resulting in no casualties, local police said.The blast was caused by a roadside bomb detonating in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020