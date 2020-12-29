Elisabeth Rohm to star and direct ‘Nurturing Healing Love’ TV movie

''Law & Order'' alumna Elisabeth Rohm is attached to star, direct and executive produce a television movie based on author Scarlett Lewis' memoir ''Nurturing Healing Love: A Mother’s Journey Of Hope and Forgiveness''. The memoir is inspired by the loss of Lewis’ son, Jesse, following an act of unimaginable violence at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. As per the makers, ''Nurturing Healing Love...'' is a story about love and survival. It’s about how to face the impossible, how to find courage when you think you have none, and how to choose love, instead of anger, fear, or hatred.

04 Entertainment has acquired the rights to the book. “I’m very excited about this partnership and even more elated to spread my beloved son’s message of courage. We all have the capacity for the courage Jesse showed on that day. ''It’s the courage to be kind and gentle, to do the right thing, to forgive, to step outside of our own pain. That’s the courage to choose love,'' Lewis said in a statement to Deadline. Rohm is serving as executive producer on the TV movie with Matt Luber, Liat Gerszt of Silvergale Productions and Colet Abedi, Jasmine Abedi and Brian Zargorski of 04 Entertainment.

The 47-year-old actor is set to make her feature directorial debut with ''Girl In The Basement'', a film inspired by actual events of a young woman imprisoned in her family home..