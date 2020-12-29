Left Menu
Robert Downey Jr. remembers Marvel legend Stan Lee on his 98th birth anniversary

'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr. on Monday (local time) remembered the late legendary Marvel Comics writer, producer, publisher Stan Lee on his 98th birth anniversary.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:50 IST
Robert Downey Jr. with late Marvel legend Stan Lee (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr. on Monday (local time) remembered the late legendary Marvel Comics writer, producer, publisher Stan Lee on his 98th birth anniversary. The Marvel star took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself with the primary creative leader of Marvel Comics.

The picture marks the legend's last shared scene with Robert Downey Jr. and it was clicked on the sets of 'Captain America: Civil War.' "Are you Tony Stank? #HappyBirthday Stan We miss you... #bts #StanLee #Excelsior @marvelstudios #civilwar #throwback #atlanta," the 55-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The picture also sees the 'Iron Man' star holding the famous arc reactor, which is equivalent to the heart of his Marvel character of Tony Stark. "Proof that #tonystark has a #heart," he wrote in the caption and added a heart emoji with it.

Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 on November 12, 2018, due to health complications caused by a stroke.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

