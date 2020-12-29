Almost 50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online: Survey

Over 65 per cent of people polled are planning to order food online and stock up on their alcohol to ring in the New Year while close to 50 per cent will stay at home instead of going out amid COVID-19 outbreak, according to a survey. Only 10 per cent are keen on going out to hotels or restaurants while 15 per cent people have planned a holiday to either hills or a beach to bid farewell to 2020, the pan-India survey conducted by hospitality consultant Avighna Solutions revealed.

The survey was conducted with over 4,500 respondents from December 1 till December 21 and was compiled using open source data and online responses, the Gurgaon-based consultancy's founder Mayank Shekhar said. With the pandemic's shadow on public gatherings, the survey claimed that Delhi-NCR will lose Rs 200-250 crore in just one night.

''People are sceptical to go to crowded places with unknown people around. Among those surveyed, 48 per cent want to celebrate the event with family and close friends at the comfort of their homes. 10 per cent of the respondents are keen on celebrating the New Year at a restaurant or hotel,'' the survey stated. ''More than 65 per cent responded affirmatively that they will order food online from their favourite restaurant and stock up on their alcohol for the day,'' it stated.

Also, 15 per cent of the respondents said they have planned a holiday trip to the hills or a beach to bid farewell to 2020, it added. However, despite different choices of celebrating New Year's Eve, most people chose to end the year 2020 with a toast.

More than two-thirds of the respondents plan to drink alcoholic beverages. In terms of food, 56 per cent of the people chose north Indian cuisine as their favourite option for ordering online while 'Biryani' was the second-best choice at 23 per cent.

“Our survey clearly shows that people are conscious and aware of their safety and don't want to take any chance by stepping out. Staying at home, ordering food online and stocking up alcohol remained the first choice of respondents,” Shekhar said. He said the fear of pandemic has shadowed New Year celebration and the hospitality sector will have to wait a bit more to get their patrons back and claimed that Delhi NCR may well lose Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore business on the last day of the year.

''New Year used to be a money-spinner for the entire sector. Celebrity, bands, international DJs, foreign artists and live performances - party-goers had multiple choices. But, the impact of coronavirus is clear as there is no big celebrations or events this time,” he said..