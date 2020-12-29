Left Menu
Memories of the Alhambra’s rebroadcast updates, more on petition for Season 2

Memories of the Alhambra’s rebroadcast updates, more on petition for Season 2
Memories of the Alhambra was broadcast on Netflix in Asia and English-speaking territories an hour after its broadcast in Korea. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

When is Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 going to be released? The bitter truth is that Memories of the Alhambra is one of the most anticipated South Korean drama series fans have been waiting for a long time.

The creators of Memories of the Alhambra are yet to renew the series for Season 2. Thus, we still don't know when the second season will be aired. The series had a superb ability to make viewers reflect about their own lives. Jinnie Choi-created series was not like most of the television shows where romance commonly takes the centre stage.

The series was a commercial success, consistently topping the cable television viewership ratings in its timeslot. Its 14th episode recorded a 10.025 percent nationwide audience share according to Nielsen paid platform, making it as one of the highest rated in Korean cable television history.

Memories of the Alhambra continue to receive favorable reviews and popularity in China for its actors' performance, cinematography and fresh story, as revealed by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.

The series was very popular across the planet. It was broadcast on Netflix in Asia and English-speaking territories an hour after its broadcast in Korea. In Japan, the drama was broadcast on December 2, while in Europe, South America and the rest of the world, it was launched starting December 11.

One avid fan of Memories of the Alhambra launched a petition for pressurizing the creators to renew it for Season 2. The petition has already garnered over 11,000 signatures from fans across the world. You can sign the petition by clicking here.

Some texts of the petition to renew Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 are mentioned below:

Hey everyone! :)

Just like all of you, I loved Memories of the Alhambra! The show made me fall in love with kdrama, the love story between Yoo Jin-woo and Jung Hee-joo and the world of AR! I think the final episode was great in many ways, as we got to see the downfall of Goo Yoo-ra and Professor Cha. However, it left many questions unanswered: Will Jin-woo be able to get out of the game? Will he and Hee-joo be reunited? Will See-joo be able to overcome the traumatic experience he went through after killing Marco?

I would like to see those questions answered in a second season or just a few special episodes. I have contacted my country's Netflix about whether or not there would be a second season and they said they didn't know "yet"- which means there is a possibility to produce another season, especially if you consider the amount of shows Netflix picked up for another season last year (La Casa de Papel, The End of the F****** World, The Rain) and there are many articles circling around online speculating about a continuation of the show. I've also seen that many fans online would like another season.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama series.

Also Read: Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 updates, know more on petition for its renewal

