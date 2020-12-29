Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 updates, know more on petition for its renewal

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo has been the most discussed drama of the year after Descendants of the Sun and Love in the Moonlight. A research institute Good Data Corporation revealed this a couple of months back.

The South Korean series lovers across the world are ardently waiting for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2's renewal. They have been waiting for it since November 2016 after the dropping of Season 1's finale.

In an American survey conducted on Korean content consumers in October 2016, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Lee Joon-gi placed second in the drama and favorite actors charts respectively, while IU placed third in the favorite actresses chart.

One strong cause why the South Korean series lovers still dream to be amused with Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 is its gigantic success across many countries. Lee Joon-gi, Lee Ji-eun and Kang Ha-neul starring series performed well worldwide and had over 1.1 billion views in China along with high ratings in Singapore and Malaysia.

The reception abroad and on the Internet was more positive than in South Korea. After five episodes, of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, the People's Daily wrote that "the Chinese version is calm and steady, while the Korean version is more catering to the new generation of online audiences: the overall style is bright, adding a lot of funny elements. The handling of these details reflects South Korea's serious attitude in remaking foreign work.

The series was reportedly been sold for over $400,000 per episode to the Chinese broadcasting station Youku. The total amount reportedly stood over $8 million and thus became the most expensive K-drama ever sold.

Here we can fathom how fans across the world are still waiting to see the renewal and airing of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. A petition was launched to enthuse the series creators to give a rethink for another season.

You can sign the petition by clicking here. It has already garnered over 130,000 signatures from various parts of the planet till date.

Some texts of the petition to renew Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 are mentioned below:

As all of you can notice, "Scarlet Heart: Ryeo" is having a huge and massive impact on k-drama fans allover the world, despite the low and unjustified ratings in Korea.

Since the tv show is based on the Chinese version ("Bu Bu Jing Xin"), we really want to ask to SBS Network (Seoul Broadcasting System) to make a sequel of Season 1, like the original one. And since it's known that, usually, sequels are created without involve all the actors of the previous work, we're asking to keep their contracts valid for the new one as well.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama series.

