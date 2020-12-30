Left Menu
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 gets new trailer, release possible in 2021

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 gets new trailer, release possible in 2021
Netflix Anime has recently revealed a teaser on The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins

The avid viewers of The Seven Deadly Sins are waiting for Season 5 to get released. The original release was previously said to be out in October 2020 in Japan but it was delayed for the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix recently suggested the anime lovers that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 cannot expect to see the anime series anytime soon. The official statement was released on the website of The Seven Deadly Sins.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment is the official English title and the Japanese subtitle is originally translated as Anger's Judgment. The title of Season 5 of The Seven Deadly Sins is The Judgment of Anger. Later the title seems to have been altered to Dragon's Judgement.

Netflix Anime has recently revealed a teaser on The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5. The streaming giant reveals the plot in short citing, "When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm."

The video showing Meliodas, along with Elizabeth, Dianne, King, Merlin, Hawk, Van, Gowther, and Escanor, are all standing in front of the flames. It is a huge enemy with a visual that portrays the members of Seven Deadly Sins came in front. The title song of the fifth season will be "Let There Be Light (Hikari Are)" as performed by Akihito Okano, the vocalist for the band Porno Graffitti. You may watch the video below.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be released anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

