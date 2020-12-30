The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 plot, trailer revealed, what more we know

The viewers have been waiting for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 for over one year. Fans are glad as the Japanese anime series is officially renewed for Season 2. The massive remarkable success of Season 1 opened the door for more seasons.

The first season premiered on January 9, 2019 on AT-X and other channels. It ended with 25 episodes on June 26, 2019. At 2019's Crunchyroll Expo, the renewal of second and third seasons was announced. It was also announced that The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 would premiere in 2021.

Masato Jinbo has joined as director to work in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. The first season was directed by Takao Abo. The second series composition was handled by Keigo Koyanagi and the characters were designed by Masahiro Suwa. Kevin Penkin composed the music. Watch one trailer of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 released by Kadokawa below.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is likely to introduce more new characters. The plot will revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, who was called into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes. He offered to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight with Wave the inter-dimensional gang of monsters. The fans will see more of Naofumi Iwatani and his gang in the upcoming season that comprises of Filo and Raphtalia. Jointly they will try to save the world.

"A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naomi and his friends will have to face various new challenges. How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia and Kizuna," the director, Masato Jibo said on Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 in Crunchyroll Expo 2020.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 may not have an official release date but it is expected to be out anytime in 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

