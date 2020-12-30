Left Menu
U'khand: Armed men fire at tyre store, shop owner receives ransom call after incident

Armed men opened fire at a shop selling tyres here after which the shop owner received a call allegedly from a jailed gangster demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Rudrapur | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:09 IST
U'khand: Armed men fire at tyre store, shop owner receives ransom call after incident

Three unidentified men came on a motorcycle to the shop late on Tuesday evening, hailed it with bullets and fled the place, police said.

However, no one at the shop was hurt in the firing, SSP D S Kunwar said. Soon after the firing, the shop owner received a call from someone who introduced himself as jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, the SSP said.

Bishnoi, who is currently in jail, is the gangster who had threatened to kill actor Salman Khan in Jodhpur. It is being investigated whether the ransom call was really from Bishnoi or some other gang was just using his name, the SSP said.

Three separate teams have been formed to probe the incident, he said. The incident has sparked fear among residents in the area..

