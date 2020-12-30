Left Menu
Actor Vikrant Massey on Wednesday said his Instagram account has been restored after it was hacked again briefly. It could not be ascertained when Masseys Instagram was restored after it was hacked Monday and it is still unclear whether his Facebook account has been reinstated.Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan and choreographer-director Farah Khans social media accounts were also hacked.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:36 IST
Vikrant Massey's Instagram account hacked again, restored hours later

Actor Vikrant Massey on Wednesday said his Instagram account has been restored after it was hacked again briefly. The news of comes two days after the ''Cargo'' actor said that security of his Instagram and Facebook pages was compromised.

''Instagram hacked again. Please refrain from clicking on any link or DM's. We're working on it,'' Massey wrote on Twitter. His account was restored around two hours later and the 33-year-old actor thanked Mumbai Police for their prompt response.

''Thank you @MumbaiPolice and DCP DR RASHMI KARANDIKAR for your accelerated promptness and helping me out through this. Immensely humbled by your grace and help. And most importantly, @PoliceWaliPblic Thank you for being my superhero,'' he wrote. It could not be ascertained when Massey's Instagram was restored after it was hacked Monday and it is still unclear whether his Facebook account has been reinstated.

Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan and choreographer-director Farah Khan's social media accounts were also hacked. Massey is awaiting the release of Seema Pahwa's directorial debut ''Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi'' on Friday and ''Haseen Dillruba'', also starring Taapsee Pannu. He recently begun filming for ''14 Phere'' with actor Kriti Kharbanda.

