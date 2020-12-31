Coming 2 America gets final release date in March 2021 on Amazon Prime

The comedy movie lovers are going to get Coming 2 America movie next year. They are quite excited to see the sequel to the 1988 original film. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Coming 2 America will release on the Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. The first film focused on Prince of Zamunda, Akeem Joffer played by Eddie Murphy. The prince comes to New York and gets a job at a fast food company while trying to get a life partner.

"Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens's native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honoring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, since Akeem and Lisa's daughter is ineligible to take over the throne since Zamundan law says that it has to be a male heir to take the throne. Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again," Paramount Pictures revealed the synopsis of Coming 2 America.

On January 11, 2019 it was announced that Coming 2 America would see Eddie Murphy reprising his role. The head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke thanked to Murphy and the brilliant filmmakers, writers and the cast for their work. She also stated that the viewers would fall in love with Coming 2 America and the movie would become a timeless favorite.

"Thanks to Eddie Murphy's comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite," said Jennifer Salke.

Producer Kevin Misher excitedly claimed that the audience would laugh again with characters that they have loved and nourished in the minds for 30 years.

"What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and 'Coming 2 America' to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come," Kevin Misher opined.

Besides Murphy, the other cast members who are returning to reprise their roles in Coming 2 America are James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson. They will be joining with newcomers Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

Coming 2 America was set to release in the United States and Canada on August 7, 2020 and then pushed back to December 18, 2020 before Covid-19 pandemic began. Amazon Studios acquired the domestic distribution rights to the film for $125 million. Currently, Coming 2 America is scheduled to release digitally on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

