Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coming 2 America gets final release date in March 2021 on Amazon Prime

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 13:42 IST
Coming 2 America gets final release date in March 2021 on Amazon Prime
On January 11, 2019 it was announced that Coming 2 America would see Eddie Murphy reprising his role. Image Credit: Facebook / Coming 2 America

The comedy movie lovers are going to get Coming 2 America movie next year. They are quite excited to see the sequel to the 1988 original film. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Coming 2 America will release on the Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. The first film focused on Prince of Zamunda, Akeem Joffer played by Eddie Murphy. The prince comes to New York and gets a job at a fast food company while trying to get a life partner.

"Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens's native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honoring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, since Akeem and Lisa's daughter is ineligible to take over the throne since Zamundan law says that it has to be a male heir to take the throne. Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again," Paramount Pictures revealed the synopsis of Coming 2 America.

On January 11, 2019 it was announced that Coming 2 America would see Eddie Murphy reprising his role. The head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke thanked to Murphy and the brilliant filmmakers, writers and the cast for their work. She also stated that the viewers would fall in love with Coming 2 America and the movie would become a timeless favorite.

"Thanks to Eddie Murphy's comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite," said Jennifer Salke.

Producer Kevin Misher excitedly claimed that the audience would laugh again with characters that they have loved and nourished in the minds for 30 years.

"What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and 'Coming 2 America' to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come," Kevin Misher opined.

Besides Murphy, the other cast members who are returning to reprise their roles in Coming 2 America are James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson. They will be joining with newcomers Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

Coming 2 America was set to release in the United States and Canada on August 7, 2020 and then pushed back to December 18, 2020 before Covid-19 pandemic began. Amazon Studios acquired the domestic distribution rights to the film for $125 million. Currently, Coming 2 America is scheduled to release digitally on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the upcoming movies.

Also Read: Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man gets new release date, what more we know

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2020: A year of political turbulence, pandemic, natural calamity for Bengal

Notwithstanding the surge in COVID-19 cases and a super cyclone that left a trail of destruction in its wake, West Bengals political cauldron was on the boil through 2020, with the ruling TMC and BJP crossing swords at the drop of a hat, st...

Norwegian rescuers hunt for 10 missing after landslide

Norwegian rescuers deployed drones and dogs to negotiate unstable clay soil in a search for 10 people still missing on Thursday after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings the previous day. Another 10 people ...

NZ vs Pak: Mohammad Rizwan hails 'mad' Wagner for bowling with broken toe

Pakistan stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan praised aggressive New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner after he bowled with an injured toe in the first Test. Wagner, who bowled with a fractured toe, played a key role in New Zealands thrilling 101-run w...

Precious metals, stones dealers to maintain records of cash deals of Rs 10 lakh

Dealers of precious metals and stones will henceforth have to maintain records of cash transactions worth Rs 10 lakh or more cumulatively with a single customer. The Finance Ministry has notified such dealers in precious metals and stones a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020