Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man gets new release date, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:09 IST
Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man gets new release date, what more we know
The King’s Man movie follows a man’s attempt to stop the crime and other criminal masterminds before they declare a war and wipe out millions of people. Image Credit: YouTube / 20th Century Studios

The delay for The King's Man movie is inevitable as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. The upcoming period action comedy film, The King's Man has once again been pushed to March 12, 2021.

Matthew Vaughn-directed The King's Man movie is a prequel and the third film in the Kingsman film series. It is loosely based on the comic book series Kingsman, created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar and published by Marvel's Icon Comics imprint.

The King's Man movie follows a man's attempt to stop the crime and other criminal masterminds before they declare a war and wipe out millions of people.

The 20th Century Studios gives the premise of The King's Man movie – "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

The cast of this imminent movie features Ralph Fiennes (as Duke of Oxford) Gemma Arterton (as Polly), Daniel Brühl (as Erik Jan Hanussen), Matthew Goode (as Captain Morton), Harris Dickinson (as Conrad), Rhys Ifans (as Grigori Rasputin), Charles Dance (as Herbert Kitchener), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (as Lee Unwin), and Djimon Hounsou (as Shola).

The principal photography of The King's Man commenced on January 22, 2019 in the UK. In April 2019 some scenes were shot in Turin and Venaria Reale (Italy), transformed into Yugoslavia. The film's initial cinematographer Ben Davis had to depart the project during reshoots due to his commitments to Eternals.

The King's Man movie got its first teaser or trailer on July 15, 2019. The second trailer was aired on September 28, 2019. The third trailer was released amid global lockdown on June 21, 2020 that portrayed many action scenes.

The King's Man movie is slated to hit the big screens on March 12, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

