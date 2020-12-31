Left Menu
Gal Gadot hails Shaheen Bagh's activist Bilkis Bano as one of 'My Personal Wonder Women'

Gadots My Personal Wonder Women line-up also includes her Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, and Sofia Scarlet, an activist.

31-12-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bilkis Dadi, the octogenarian who was the face of the months-long anti-citizenship law protest in the Delhi's Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, has now found herself on Hollywood star Gal Gadot's list of 'My Personal Wonder Women'. The actor, who was recently seen reprising the titular role in ''Wonder Woman 1984'', shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, acknowledging young girls and women from all walks of life across the globe.

''Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I've loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future,'' Gadot wrote in the caption of the post. The 35-year-old actor also shared the same image of Bilkis on her Instagram Story and wrongly captioned it as, ''The 82-year-old activist fighting for women's equality in India showed me it's never too late to fight for what you believe in.'' She later deleted the Story, but the senior activist is still part of her post in the feed.

Earlier this year, Bilkis, popularly known as the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, also featured in the Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020. Gadot's 'My Personal Wonder Women' line-up also includes her ''Wonder Woman 1984'' director Patty Jenkins, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, and Sofia Scarlet, an activist.

