UP: Infant killed as drunk father hits him with stick

The infant was hit as he lay on the lap of his mother Renu, who opposed and fought with her husband Devender due to his liquor addiction, police added.The incident happened at Kaderghar village under Thana Bhawan police station in Shamli district on Wednesday evening, SHO Prabhakar Kantura said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The incident happened at Kaderghar village under Thana Bhawan police station in Shamli district on Wednesday evening, SHO Prabhakar Kantura said. According to the SHO, a case was lodged under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against Devender, who is absconding.

Renu lodged a complaint stating that she was beaten up by her husband with a stick for questioning his drinking habit. As the accused started thrashing his wife, the couple's son, who was in his mother's lap, sustained injuries, it stated. The child later succumbed to the injuries.

Police are on the lookout for the missing accused.

