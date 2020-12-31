Left Menu
Tyrese Gibson, Samantha announce separation

After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate divorce, the statement shared on Gibsons Instagram account said.The 42-year-old actor and Samantha, 32, will co-parent their daughter.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:30 IST
''Fast and Furious'' star Tyrese Gibson and social worker Samantha have parted ways after four years of marriage, the couple said in a joint statement. The duo, who tied the knot in February 2017, shares two-year-old daughter Soraya. ''We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce,'' the statement shared on Gibson's Instagram account said.

The 42-year-old actor and Samantha, 32, will co-parent their daughter. ''Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other.'' They further said they have a lot of love and respect for each other.

''We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to (seeing) the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually.'' Gibson and Samantha also requested for privacy at this difficult time in their lives. ''As if 2020 hasn't already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are,'' they said.

Gibson is also the father of his 13-year-old daughter Shayla from former wife, actor Norma Mitchell..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

