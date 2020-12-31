Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Guv, CM, DMK Chief extend New Year greetings

Chief Minister K Palaniswami in his message said the State has been receiving many awards from the Centre in various sectors including agriculture, water management, education, healthcare with a focus on peoples welfare and it was top ranked in the country in development.AMMA late AIADMK Supremo and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa toiled hard for making Tamil Nadu numero uno in the country.Let us work towards making the state remain at the top in the country. Let the new year bring in continuous development and let happiness and prosperity prevail in everyones life, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:29 IST
TN Guv, CM, DMK Chief extend New Year greetings

Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK Chief M K stalin and leaders of various political parties on Thursday greeted the people on the eve of New Yeart. ''As we step into the New Year, let us resolve to work together towards building a united, prosperous and healthy India and Tamil Nadu.May the New Year be an occasion to make a fresh beginning and renew our resolve for individual as well as collective growth,'' Purohit said in a Raj Bhavan release.

''Let us inculcate in ourselves love, compassion, tolerance and work towards creating an inclusive society where peace and harmony prevails.May this New Year 2021 bring joy and prosperity in everyone's lives.'' ''May everyone be healthy and aspirations be fulfilled,'' he said. Chief Minister K Palaniswami in his message said the State has been receiving many awards from the Centre in various sectors including agriculture, water management, education, healthcare with a focus on people's welfare and it was top ranked in the country in development.

''AMMA (late AIADMK Supremo and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa) toiled hard for making Tamil Nadu numero uno in the country.Let us work towards making the state remain at the top in the country.'' ''Let the new year bring in continuous development and let happiness and prosperity prevail in everyone's life,'' he said. DMK chief M K Stalin also wished everyone a happy new year.

''Let the new year fulfill the expectations of the people of the world and Tamil Nadu.The year 2020 had countless challenges and caused many a hardship to the people and it would not abate overnight.'' ''We must work hard to bring in all the benefits for the people of Tamil Nadu and the DMK is always ready to serve the people of the state,'' he said in a release. MDMK Chief Vaiko and PMK founder S Ramadoss also greeted the people.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jagan-led government brought ward, village secretariat system which provided jobs to over 1.3 lakh youth: Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead Government has introduced the ward or village secretariat system which provided employment to more than 1.3 l...

2 arrested for espionage in Ludhiana

Police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly supplying photographs and other important information regarding activities of the IAF airbase at Halwara near here to Pakistan. Police said the accused were identified as Sukhkiran Singh ...

Bengaluru/Chennai say no to public celebrations to welcome 2021

The new year festivities in Bengaluru will be lacklustre this year following the prohibitory orders imposed by the city police to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant. Chennai will also see virtually no public celebrations as ...

Domestic calls to other networks have always been free for Vi unlimited pack users: Voda Idea

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL on Thursday said domestic calls to other networks have always been free for all its unlimited pack users, and would continue to be free January 1 onwards also. In a statement, VIL India spokesperson sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020