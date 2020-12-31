TN Guv, CM, DMK Chief extend New Year greetings

Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK Chief M K stalin and leaders of various political parties on Thursday greeted the people on the eve of New Yeart. ''As we step into the New Year, let us resolve to work together towards building a united, prosperous and healthy India and Tamil Nadu.May the New Year be an occasion to make a fresh beginning and renew our resolve for individual as well as collective growth,'' Purohit said in a Raj Bhavan release.

''Let us inculcate in ourselves love, compassion, tolerance and work towards creating an inclusive society where peace and harmony prevails.May this New Year 2021 bring joy and prosperity in everyone's lives.'' ''May everyone be healthy and aspirations be fulfilled,'' he said. Chief Minister K Palaniswami in his message said the State has been receiving many awards from the Centre in various sectors including agriculture, water management, education, healthcare with a focus on people's welfare and it was top ranked in the country in development.

''AMMA (late AIADMK Supremo and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa) toiled hard for making Tamil Nadu numero uno in the country.Let us work towards making the state remain at the top in the country.'' ''Let the new year bring in continuous development and let happiness and prosperity prevail in everyone's life,'' he said. DMK chief M K Stalin also wished everyone a happy new year.

''Let the new year fulfill the expectations of the people of the world and Tamil Nadu.The year 2020 had countless challenges and caused many a hardship to the people and it would not abate overnight.'' ''We must work hard to bring in all the benefits for the people of Tamil Nadu and the DMK is always ready to serve the people of the state,'' he said in a release. MDMK Chief Vaiko and PMK founder S Ramadoss also greeted the people.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME