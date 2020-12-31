Left Menu
Family reports woman missing after she 'elopes’ in same-sex relationship

A Rajasthan Police team travelled to Mumbai to trace a young woman after her family reported her missing, only to told that she had left home to be with another woman with whom she had a relationship.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:28 IST
A Rajasthan Police team travelled to Mumbai to trace a young woman after her family reported her “missing”, only to told that she had left home to be with another woman with whom she had a relationship. “When police reached them, the girls said that they have got married at a temple,” Additional DCP Jaipur-North Dharmendra Sagar said.

The women, aged around 20, came in contact with each other through Facebook about a year ago and decided to “marry”, police said. The woman’s friend came to Jaipur from Mumbai a few days back, and both apparently left together.

The woman’s family then reported her missing at Nahargarh police station. A Jaipur police team, accompanied by the woman’s brother, traced her in Mumbai. Additional DCP Sagar said the Jaipur woman gave a statement to police that she had gone with the other woman of her own will.

He said both women are adults. The woman’s brother then persuaded both of them to travel back to Jaipur, he said.

In 2018, the Supreme Court decriminalised consensual homosexual relationships between adults. The law, however, does not recognise same-sex marriages..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

