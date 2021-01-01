Less number of visitors in popular festive hangouts

Revellers took to the streets on Thursday night to usher in the new year, even though it was a subdued affair since morning with popular festive hangouts seeing much lesser number of visitors compared to normal times in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Fewer people were seen during the day at the Alipore zoo, Victoria Memorial and various popular parks as the city ushered in 2021 with new hope, while adjusting to the new normal amid the Covid pandemic.

Merrymakers poured onto Park Street, colourfully bedecked with lights, as the most happening place in the city came to life after sundown. Following a request by the Calcutta High Court to the state administration, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay urged people to exercise caution in view of the pandemic situation and to maintain health safety norms.

Kolkata Police personnel were present in large numbers at different places of the city to ensure that no untoward incident took place as merrymakers went ahead to make the most of the end of 2020 and to usher in the new year..