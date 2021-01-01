Tigress, 2 cubs found dead in Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary

A tigress and her two cubs werefound dead on Friday evening in Umred Paoni KarhandalaSanctuary, some 50 kilometres from Nagpur, an official said

Pench Tiger Reserve filed director Ravikiran Govekar,in a statement, said the carcasses were found near a field andthe half eaten body of a cow was lying nearby

''A probe has begun and a dog squad has been employedas well. The post mortem of the carcasses will be done onSaturday,'' he added.