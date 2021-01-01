Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Drishyam 2' to be released on OTT platform

Since the last 10 months, theatres havebeen closed and we were hoping that Drishyam 2 will draw back audiences to the theatres once they open, he said.The decision to release the film on the OTT platform was shocking, he said..

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:03 IST
'Drishyam 2' to be released on OTT platform

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI): The much-awaited Mohanlal starrer ''Drishyam 2'', directed by Jeethu Joseph, will be released on Amazon OTT platform. The teaser of the film, released on Friday, confirmed that it will be premiered on Amazon Prime video this year.

Mohanlal in a tweet said : ''Georgekutty and his family are coming soon on @PrimeVideoIN #Drishyam2OnPrime #HappyNewYear2021'' and also released the film's teaser. At least 66 films, including ''Kunjali Marikar'' of Mohanlal have been held up due to COVID-19 as theatres have not opened so far.

The film has been shot in Kochi and Thodupuzha. Director Jeethu Joseph said the film's producer Antony Perumbavoor had spoken to him onthe OTT release and it is expected that the film will receive a wider audience.

Post production work is expected to be completed in a month's time. Amazon will decide about the film's release date, he said, adding '' we will hand over the film's content by the end of January''.

'Drishyam 2'' is the sequel of the hit crime thriller ''Drishyam'' released in2013 and was made in several languages. Theatre owner and Producer Liberty Basheer came out against the decision, saying it would hit theatre owners hard.

Release of many films have been held up due to COVID-19, he said. ''Since the last 10 months, theatres havebeen closed and we were hoping that Drishyam 2 will draw back audiences to the theatres once they open,'' he said.

The decision to release the film on the OTT platform was shocking, he said..

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As new year begins, PM Modi pens poem to strike message of optimism, resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles. The Twitter handle of MyGovIndia, a cit...

Bitcoin scam: Man arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alluring them to invest in fake cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Verma 60. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International airport when...

North India shivers in intense cold

In the grip of a brutal cold wave, large parts of north India recorded bone-chilling temperatures and were blanketed in thick fog while some places in Kashmir were cloaked in snow on New Years Day on Friday. In Delhi, the mercury plummeted ...

Govt staff to get ‘disability compensation’ if they get disabled in line of duty: Jitendra Singh

Disability compensation has been extended to all serving central government employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. He said an or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021